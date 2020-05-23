Ex-La Liga referee says 90% of Match officials in Spain are Madrid fans

A former La Liga referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez has claimed that 90 per cent of match officials in Spain support Real Madrid.

Gonzalez, who officiated almost 300 games in La Liga before calling it quit in 2012, said the fact so many people in the country support Madrid from a young age translates into the makeup of the league’s referees.

“Around 90% go with Real and 10% with Barcelona,” Gonzalez told Cadena Ser when asked how many officials have a soft spot for Madrid and fierce rivals Barcelona.

“Whether Barca [fans] like it or not, 70% of the Spanish population, excluding Catalonia, are Real Madrid supporters.

“There are more Barca fans these days because the younger generation has seen the trophies they won under [Pep] Guardiola. But before the ‘Lionel Messi era,’ how many people supported Madrid in Spain? About 70%?

“Personally, I don’t care about one or the other. I’m Athletic [Bilbao]. Everyone knows that I am Athletic, but I would go against them to try and be fair.”

Previously, Gonzalez said that most referees are Madrid fans but did not name a percentage.

“The majority of referees are Real Madrid [supporters],” he said in 2014.

“We don’t come from Mars. You become a referee because you like football and there’s no one that likes football that doesn’t have a team.

“I’m lucky to have been born in Bilbao. Everyone is Athletic there. But in the rest of Spain, the majority are Real Madrid of Barcelona fans, because they’re the teams that win. And that’s how it is. And the majority are Real Madrid.”

Barcelona and Madrid are both back in training and are awaiting for the resumption of the league.

The Catalans were two points clear when the league was suspended in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas is hopeful of resuming the competition on either June 12 or June 19.

