Ex-Italy PM, Berlusconi, Leaves Hospital after Surgery

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 82, was released from the hospital Monday after undergoing surgery for a bowel obstruction.

“I’m fine, I had quite a fright,” the and media tycoon told journalists as he left the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

“Many things have happened recently that made me think I had reached the end of the line, but instead I’ve recovered amazingly well,” he said.

The charismatic three-time premier was admitted last Tuesday with acute abdominal pain, forcing him to miss a rally of his Forza Italia party ahead of this month’s European parliamentary elections.

“I promised those who looked after me: I will campaign for the elections,” he said Monday, though he added that he would limit his appearances to television, radio and newspaper interviews, rather than attending public rallies.

A former crooner turned property and media magnate, Berlusconi was Italian prime minister for his centre-right Forza Italia on three occasions between 1994 and 2011.

Despite his regular brushes with the law and health concerns — including open heart surgery three years ago –, the man known as “the immortal” for his longevity in politics led the Italian right for more than two decades.

He is currently on trial accused of paying a witness to give false testimony about his notoriously hedonistic parties.

The former owner of football club AC Milan is also being investigated or prosecuted for alleged witness tampering in Milan, Sienna, Rome and Turin, each time accused of paying people to keep quiet about his so-called “bunga-bunga” parties.