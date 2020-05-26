Ex-Imo Broadcast boss, 85, stabs wife dead

A former Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Mr. Theophilus Okere, allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Monday at the Imerinwe community in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo.

Okere’s wife, whose name was not given, was described as a retiree of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

According to a source in Imerienwe, the 85-year-old former IBC boss had been suffering from dementia and was not aware of his actions most times. The couple had been married for 50 years.

The source added that the family had been managing Okere’s dementia for some time.

”Okere has been down with dementia and the family has been managing the problem.

”Even today that he stabbed his wife to death when he was asked why he did it, he responded that his wife was still sleeping.

”The other Sunday, Okere went to church and said that his car was missing when in fact the car was parked in his compound,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said the police had commenced an investigation into the matter.

“It is true that the former director-general of the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Mr T.C. Okere, about 85-years allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning.

“The command has commenced an investigation into the matter,” Ikeokwu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

