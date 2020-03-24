Ex-HoS, Winifred Oyo-Ita, granted N10m bail

There was temporary reprieve for the immediate past Head of service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, after she was granted bail to the tune of N100million by an Abuja court Monday.

Oyo-Ita was arraigned on Monday on charges of money laundering, fraud, among others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She was arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on an 18-count charge, alongside two of her former aides – Garba Umar and Ubong Okon Effiok.

Upon their arraignment, all defendants pleaded not guilty, while not guilty plea was equally entered for six companies charged with them.

In a ruling a moment ago, Justice Taiwo granted Oyo-Ita bail at N100m while Umar and Effiok got bail at N50m each.

The judge directed that each of the defendants must provide two sureties, among other conditions.

Justice Taiwo released them to their lawyer, with a condition that they must report at the office of the EFCC for the next seven days until they meet the bail conditions.

The judge warned that they will be remanded in custody should fail to meet the bail conditions at the expiration of the seven days.

Oyo-Ita, who had a falling out with Abba Kyari, Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, was replaced as HOSF in September 2019 by Yemi Esan.

She has denied all the charges levelled against her.