Ex-Head of Service, Oyo-Ita, arraigned by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday (today) arraigned the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, on allegations of N3bn fraud.

Oyo-Ita was arraigned at before a judge at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

The immediate past HOS was sacked in September 2019 over allegations that N600m was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.

After investigations, EFCC claimed it traced about N3bn to Oyo-Ita said to be kickbacks on contracts, illegal estacodes and duty tour allowance received from the government.

She denied the allegations, claiming she knows nothing about the said funds.