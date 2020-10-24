Ex-Gulder Ultimate Search Winner, Dominic Mudabai Welcomes Son

Former Gilder Ultimate Search Winner, Dominic Mudabai and his wife, Tope have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The 2007 winner of the reality TV show, took to Instagram to share the good news while penning a letter to his newborn about the clime he was born into.

Sharing a picture of the baby boy lying on his chest alongside other photos, Dominic Mudabai implored his son not to be focused on titles but reach out with love, a gentle touch and an open mind as he grows in the world.

He also wrote to his offspring to be a shepherd first before he becoming a king and create space in his heart to listen and act with empathy, compassion and realism.

See the post below.

