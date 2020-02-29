Ex-Gov’s aide arrested for murder

The sacked Ebonyi State Government official, who allegedly killed his cousin during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government primary in the state, has been arrested by the Police.

The suspect, Uche Ibiam, was the Coordinator of Ubeyi Development Centre In Afikpo North Local government area when he allegedly committed the crime.

According to The Nation, the suspect allegedly killed one Enyinnaya Ibiam (Jr), his Cousin, during a PDP councillorship primary election in their Unwana Ward, in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, last week.

The suspect was said to have clashed with his younger brother, Ogbonnaya Ibiam, who was a Technical Assistant to Governor David Umahi, during the primary election.

Both brothers belonged to different factions of the party in the ward and local government area.

He was accused of masterminding the violence that broke out in the ward during the primary election last Friday, in which Enyinnaya was reportedly killed.

It was equally alleged that the suspect, had during the violence, fired a gunshot at his own brother, which missed the target, but hit Ibiam (Jr), who instantly died as a result of the gunshot.

Following the death of Mr Ibiam, Governor Umahi, had on Sunday, sacked the two brothers, Uche and Ogbonnaya, and urged the Police to arrest all those involved and prosecute them accordingly.

Police spokesman in Ebonyi state, Loveth Odah confirmed the arrest, saying investigations into the incident was still ongoing.

“Yes, he has been arrested. Investigations into the matter are ongoing and he is cooperating with the police”, Odah said.