Ex Governor’s Guard Killed, Nephew Kidnapped by Bandits

The menace of armed banditry continued weekend as some suspected bandits attacked the residence of a former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa in his country home at Bafarawa and killed his security guard, Abdullahi Jijji.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the ex-Governor launched a foundation in Abuja named after him which he said would help in proffering solutions to the incessant banditry and kidnapping, particularly in northern parts of Nigeria.

The attackers also abducted his 16-year-old nephew, Abdulrasheed Sa’idu, Daily Trust writes.

Confirming the attack, the Director-General, Bafarawa Foundation, Dr. Sulaiman Shu’aibu Shinkafi, said the attack occurred around 9pm on Friday.

He said the gunmen, who arrived in a Commando style, threatened to wipe out Bafarawa and Kamarawa villages, all Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Shinkafi added that the bandits, armed with AK-47 rifles came on motorcycles and bought fuel in the town before attacking the house.

The police have yet to confirm the attack.