Ex-Gov Fayose loses sister

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has announced the death of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

According to Fayose, his sister passed away today after a brief illness.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote: “On behalf my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

“We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived.

“May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace.”

On behalf my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness. We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) September 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

