Ex-Ghana star claims to be Rashford’s biological father

Ahead of the Premier League restart, a former Ghanaian footballer ha claimed to be the biological father of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

In a startling revelation, Michael Boye Marquaye, the former Ghanaian international, said he was the England striker’s father.

Michael Boye Marquaye stated this during an appearance on Ghanaian radio station ‘Starr FM’.

Officially, Rashford is the son of Jamaican Joseph Rashford and Melanie Rashford from St Kitts and Nevis.

The former Ghanaian international who lives in the UK, gave some details to the cited media outlet, saying: “Rashford is my son and he knows it although we haven’t seen each other for several years.”

“Initially he was angry because he thinks I abandoned him but that was not the case,” added Marquaye, who stressed that he is not looking for personal gain in the matter.

“Many now are trying to come to me to try and get a new story, but I’m not that type of person who looks for an easy way to get money or become famous.

“I only wanted to make things clear and let the world know that Marcus Rashford has Ghanaian roots,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rashford is yet to comment on the revelation.

