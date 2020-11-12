Ex-Ghana president Jerry Rawlings is dead

Jerry J Rawlings, a former president of Ghana has died from complications arising from COVID-19.

According to reports in Ghanaian media, the former president died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, capital of Ghana, on Thursday morning.

A military ruler, who later joined politics, Rawlings led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.

A flight lieutenant of the Ghanaian Air Force, Rawlings first staged military coup as a young revolutionary on May 15, 1979, five weeks before scheduled elections to return the country to civilian rule.

After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took back control of the country on 31 December 1981 as the chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

He then resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first president of the Fourth Republic.

He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years, after he handed over power to John Kuffor.

