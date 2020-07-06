Ex-Enugu SSG, Prof Ukpabi, is dead

The former Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG) and one time Provost, Nigerian Defense Academy, Kaduna, Professor Samson Ukpabi is dead.

Professor Ukpabi who is the traditional ruler of Okpanku community in Aninri Local Government Area of the state died on Sunday at the University Teaching Hospital, (UNTH), Enugu following a brief illness.

Sources very close to the family said,

“Chief Ukpabi spoke with his family members at about 6:15 am on Sunday before he left for the hospital where he passed on. He was also said to have attended the burial of his nephew on Saturday”.

Chief Ukpabi, a Professor of Military History who served as Secretary to the state government under the former Military Administration of Col. Mike Lucky Torrey had held many prominent positions in Nigeria.

He was the first Provost of Anambra State University of Science and Technology. He was also the Provost, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

