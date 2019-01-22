Ex-Eagles Star Efe Sodje, Brothers Jailed in UK for Fraud

Former Super Eagles defender Efe Sodje has been found guilty of siphoning off money from his family’s charity, the Sodje Sports Foundation (SSF), and jailed for 18 months in England.

Sodje capped 12 times by Nigeria was given 18 months in jail, having received around £7,500 plus an unknown amount of cash from the clay pigeon shoot.

Described as “the face” of the charity, Sodje collapsed in the dock when the verdict was passed and staggered away supported on each side by officers, Irish Examiner reports.

His brothers Stephen Sodje, 43, and ex-footballer and ex-rugby player Bright Sodje, 52, were also found guilty and jailed.

Stephen Sodje, of Bexley was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, saying he lied repeatedly to the jury.

The court heard he received about £30,000 from the charity funds, but continued to protest his innocence, describing it as expenses or wages.

Bright Sodje was jailed for 21 months for his part in “milking the charity”. He’d received some £3,000, but also signed cheques to other family members totaling about £18,000.

Sentencing Judge, Michael Topolski QC told the defendants: “You have brought shame upon yourselves and your family.

“In this case, the defendants were all well known and respected men, particularly in the world of football and sport both here and in Africa.

“One had the honour of playing for his country in the World Cup final. I have no doubt to some extent at least it was that form of respect that made it possible or more likely that their fans and admirers would make donations to the charity that had been formed by them in their name.

“Any good works done in the past would be “forever tainted by their dishonest and disreputable conduct,” he added.

The Sodjes had set up their charity in 2009 to help provide sporting facilities to youngsters in Nigeria.