Ex-Eagles star, Ajibade Babalade, dies of cardiac arrest

Former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade died Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following a cardiac arrest.

The 48-year-old died while being rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, in the afternoon.

The tough-as-nails retired defender was a member of the Eagles that won bronze at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal, and the triumphant squad of 1994.

He started his professional career at Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1990, before several stints at 3SC, helping the Oluyole Warriors reach the final of the CAF Champions in League in 1996.

Babalade played professionally abroad at Ivoirian side, African Sports, Anyang LG Cheetahs (Korea), SK Sturm Graz (Austria) and Indian club Mohun Bagan AC.

On October 17, 2008 he was named as manager of the Shooting Stars FC.

The former defender is survived by a wife and three kids.

