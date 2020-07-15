Ex-Dutch star, Sneijder, to come out of retirement at 36

Former Netherland playmaker Wesley Sneijder is set to come out of retirement at the age of 36.

According to RTV Utrecht, Sneijder will begin training with amateur side DHSC on July 27 in the Netherlands.

The 2010 treble winner with Inter Milan will build up his fitness with the fifth-tier side based in Utrecht.

Sneijder retired from professional football in August after finishing his career with spells at Galatasaray, Nice and Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa.

His decision to come out of retirement comes just weeks after former international team-mate Arjen Robben sensationally performed his own career U-turn.

Robben, also 36, made an emotional return to boyhood club FC Groningen, the side where he started his career, after being persuaded to make the move by his wife.

Sneijder, who also featured for Real Madrid and capped a record 134 times by his country, is believed to be interested in a return to top-flight football with FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

He has a great relationship with the club and the former playmaker is often spotted at Stadion Galgenwaard watching home games from a box.

Sneijder was born in Utrecht but never played for his hometown team, instead came to limelight through the Ajax academy.

But that could be set to change as technical director Jordy Zuidam admitted the club are interested in a deal provided Sneidjer is in good shape.

The midfielder has piled on the pounds in retirement and recently spoke about his booze hell as vodka became his “best friend”.

He confessed to becoming a party boy in the Spanish capital and has seen two marriages collapse amid his battle with the bottle.

Sneijder helped the Netherlands reach the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup where they lost 1-0 to Spain.

Also, he was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where the Dutch finished third.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

