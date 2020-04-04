Ex-DG of Nigerian Law School dies from Coronavirus

A former director-general of the Nigeria Law School, Dr Kole Abayomi, has died in the United Kingdom (UK) after contracting coronavirus.

According to a statement by the secretary of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Seyi Sowemimo, SAN, Abayomi died on Thursday, April 3.

“The BOSAN Secretariat wishes to announce the death of Dr Koleade A. Abayomi SAN, OON, who died in the early hours of today, 2nd of April, 2020 in London,” Sowemimo said.

“We deeply mourn the sad loss of our departed colleague and pray that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Reacting, one of his colleagues Dele Adesina (SAN) said Abayomi held the ideals, values and virtues of the Legal Profession exceedingly high.

“Dr Kole Abayomi SAN built his reputation on what was all the way positive such as proud parentage, sound legal education, high standard of legal practice, elegance, decorum and self-confidence. These qualities will remain indelible in our hearts,” Adesina said in a separate statement.