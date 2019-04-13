Ex-Council Chair Nabbed for Sleeping with Neighbour’s Wife

The Jigawa State Police Command on Friday announced the arrest of a former chairman of Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area, Aliko Kwatalo, for allegedly having sex with his neighbour’s wife.

Sources say the incident occurred on Tuesday at the NTA Quarters, along Garin Gabas road in Hadejia Local Government Area.

The husband of the woman, Danliti Abubakar, was said to have reported the case to the police.

He said he heard his wife making a phone call to the suspect detailing how they would meet as he was about to leave his home. This, he said, made him suspicious.

Abubakar said

“After I learnt about the ‘deal’, I pretended to be away while I ‘hang’ around seeing Mr Kwatalo sneaking into my house. After some time, I locked the door from outside and I invited Hisbah (security agency), the police, including people around and he (suspect) was caught.”

Police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, who confirmed the report, said the suspects had been arrested and “will be charged to court”.

He said the 25-year-old woman identified as Fatima Usman., “in a desperate move to escape broke one of her legs”.

Jinjiri said they were apprehended “in a very compromising position.”

Adultery is a crime in most parts of northern Nigeria where the Islamic sharia law is in force.