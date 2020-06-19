Ex-Commissioner arrested for murder

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a former Commissioner, Donatus Ajah, on allegations of murder.

Ajah was accused of having a hand in the killing of a 46-year-old man, Azubuike Inya at Amankwo village in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Investigations revealed that the killing on May 23 was occasioned by intra-communal crisis, involving two factions of Amankwo village.

The Nation reports that the deceased’s alleged killers approached some villagers who were relaxing in a drinking joint, at the village and inflicted machete cut on them; a development that threw the area into chaos.

The late Inya, on hearing the cries of the people at the bar, rushed to the scene and started begging the attackers to desist from what they were doing.

It was at that point, the assailants attacked him with their machetes until he died.

His younger brother, Joel, claimed the killers’ target was his brother.

But Ajah denied involvement in the incident and subsequent death of Inya, saying he was not at home at the time of the crisis.

He said; “Am I dragging his father’s property with him? Was he working under me, to say he stole my money? What did he do to me to warrant being killed and what would I benefit from his death?”

Spokesperson of the state command, Loveth Odah confirmed the arrest, saying investigations are ongoing.

