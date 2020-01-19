Ex-Classmate Drags #BBNaija Khloe After She Shaded Them on Instagram

ukamaka

Khloe’s ex-classmate has taken to Instagram to drag her for filth after she threw shade at her mates on her Instagram yesterday.

Drama started after the former Big Brother Naija star directly accused her former colleague of bullying and emotional abuse when they were all in school.

“A few people who teased me back in high school and middle school actually follow me on social media now. And I just wanna say y’all look a fucking mess,”she wrote, and in her caption she added, “This is direct. Catch your sub. Lasmodcom 2009 Alumni pick your grains. Awon werey.”

It wasn’t long before one of her former mates hopped on social media to accuse the reality TV star of being a deviant back in school.

See the exchange below:

