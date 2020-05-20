Ex-Chief Of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, Loses Wife

Sahara Reporters has confirmed the passing of Chief Mrs Deborah Folashade Diya (JP), the second wife former Chief of General Staff and defacto military Vice President, Oladipo Diya.

Per the outlet, she died after a brief illness. The statement continues:

“Madam Deborah Folashade Diya was preparing and looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23rd 2020 (this week). But as man proposes, God disposes; six days ago, she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday May 18. “She dedicated her life to the emancipation of humanity and service of the Almighty God. “Fondly called Mumsie, Chief (Mrs) D.F. Diya was a model of love, compassion and generosity until her very last moments. “Inspite of her privileged position as the wife of a former Military Vice President in the country, she didn’t live the life of celebrity or ostentation. Rather, she adopted a humble life of dedication to God.”

She was 66.