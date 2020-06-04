Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa handed 6-month prison sentence for tax fraud

Diego Costa has landed in trouble again after pleading guilty to defrauding the Spanish state of more than €1 million (£813,000/$1,127,000).

According to Spanish authorities, the Atletico Madrid striker failed to declare payments of over €5m earned from his 2014 move to Chelsea.

The striker was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday, but Spanish law states that non-violent crimes with a punishment of under two years’ imprisonment can instead be resolved with a fine for first-time offenders.

Hence, the Brazil-born Spain striker will cough out an additional payment of just over €500,000 on top of the missing €1m in order to fully satisfy the courts, with a failure to declare image rights also having come under the state’s microscope.

Costa left Atletico Madrid in July of 2014 after Chelsea agreed to meet the forward’s £32m ($40m) buy-out clause.

The burly forward won two Premier League titles and a League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, bagging a respectable 59 goals across 120 appearances.

He joins top stars in Spanish football, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to have been indicted for tax fraud.

