Ex-CAF secretary-general, Amr Fahmy, dies at 36

Former Confederation of African Football [CAF] Secretary General Amr Fahmy died on Sunday at the age of 36.

Fahmy’s death came after a severe battle with cancer, according to various news outlets.

He served as the CAF Secretary General from 2017 to 2019 before leaving and deciding to enter the upcoming presidential elections for the CAF in 2021.

Fahmy holds a FIFA Master’s in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, and has a great experience from working in the CAF.

He worked as the general coordinator for the 2013 Youth World Cup held in Turkey, general director for the National African Cup of Nations tournaments from 2011 to 2014.

Also, he served as the general manager for the African Cup of Nations tournaments in 2013 and 2015.