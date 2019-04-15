Ex-Brazil Football Chief Hit With Life Ban for Bribery

Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil Football Confederation (CBF), has been banned for life and fined 1 million Swiss francs for taking bribes, Fifa said on Monday.

Marin is currently serving a four-year sentence in prison in the United States after being convicted on corruption charges related to a bribery scandal at the world football governing body. He was also fined $1.2 million and ordered to forfeit $3.34 million.

Fifa’s investigation into Marin was linked with the awarding of contracts for the media and marketing rights to The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), CBF and Concacaf competitions in 2012-2015.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Marin had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the Fifa Code of Ethics and, as a result, banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” Fifa said in a statement.

Marin was among the first to stand trial over what US prosecutors called a sprawling scheme involving payments of more than $200 million of bribes and kickbacks in exchange for marketing and broadcast rights for soccer matches.