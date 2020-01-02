Ex-Boyfriend of Withney Houston’s Late Daughter Dies at 30

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown–the late daughter of legendary singer Whitney Houston, died Wednesday in Florida. Gordon was 30.

According to THR, this has been confirmed by Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy in a statement to the Associated Press. The Atlanta attorney did not give a cause of death.

Also, Gordon’s brother Jack Walker Jr. confirmed the death on his social media. “I love you so much big brother,” Walker wrote in a Facebook post. “I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

This sad news comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She died after six months in a coma. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental. However, her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before putting her face-down in the water.

Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Now he is dead.

His attorney said in a statement: “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

