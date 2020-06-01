Ex-Boyfriend of Customs Boss’ New Wife Wants a Refund, or He’ll Sue

Sahara Reporters has jut revealed that the ex-boyfriend of the new wife of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, wants a refund of everything he’d spent on her.

Per the outlet: Mr. Zubairu Dalhatu Malamai, who was previously in a relationship with Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, the new wife of the Comptroller General Hameed Ali, has written a written in which he asked her to pay back the sum of N9,081,207.45 being amount he allegedly spent on her during their relationship before she left him for the retired military colonel.

In the letter, written by his lawyer, Malamai called her a “cheat” and claimed that he spent over N9m on her believing that they were going to get married and live as a couple. Sadly, for him, she has now married the Customs boss.

In his closing note, he said:

“In view of the above, we have our client’s instructions to demand from you and we hereby demand from you the immediate payment of the sum of N9,081,207 only. Failure to heed to same shall leave us with no other option than to proceed with legal action to recover the said sum. Your choice in this matter is our preference.”

See his letter below:

