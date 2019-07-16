Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Angel, Joins Bayelsa Governorship Race

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifiemi Angel Awotarigha, better known as Angel, has declared his intention to join the Bayelsa State governorship race, scheduled for November 16, 2019.

The reality show star, who got hitched earlier this year, made this known in a statement on his Instagram page where he released his campaign slogan and poster.

According to him, the time of talking about a better Nigeria is gone and now is the time for action.

“The reality of life is that power is never given, but always taken.

“The time of talking about a better Nigeria is gone, now is the time for action.

“Let us be the change we want to see.

“It is with this realization that I announce my candidacy for the 2019 Gubernatorial race in Bayelsa state.

“Let there be light,” Angel said.

The outspoken Bayelsa-born actor was one of the housemates of the ‘Double Wahala’ edition of the reality TV show, but got evicted at the early stage.

He will be battling against present Deputy Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, who joined the Bayelsa State governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).