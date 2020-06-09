Ex BBN Housemate, Mike Edwards Shades Venita Akpofure with Tweet

Mike Edwards has taken to Twitter to shade fellow BBNaija contestant, Venita Akpofure.

Venita who went all feline; claws and all, on fellow ex-housemate, Ella Nnabuchi, accusing her of being shady, bipolar and having multiple personalities on the reunion show last night, was in the direct line of fire of Mike’s tweet.

The expectant father tweeted;

“Never eat with someone who will brag about giving you a plate. Agree or disagree???”

This was in response to the verbal assault unleashed on Ella by Venita in last night’s episode.

