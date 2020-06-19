Ex-BBA Contestant, Tayo Faniran Curses African Leaders, Says He Regrets Being Black

Former Big Brother Africa (BBA) contestant, Tayo Faniran has revealed that he regrets being black.

In a video, the former reality TV star angrily vents his frustration at the leadership of our country and went as far as stating that white supremacists can continue with their racism since we blacks don’t even like ourselves.

Tayo Faniran continued his train on thoughts by laying heavy curses on leaders who steal and exploit the nation’s resources for selfish gains, stating that if they escape punishment in their own lifetime, their children will not escape it.

“Black man why are we so wicked? #blacklives don’t matter. White people should just enjoy however they want to treat us, we deserve it, we are our own problem”, he captioned the angry video.

