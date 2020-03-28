Ex-Arsenal star, Carlos Vela, speaks on failed Barca move

Reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Carlos Vela says he had a chance to join FC Barcelona earlier this year but his current side Los Angeles FC crushed the deal.

Mexico’s Vela said while it would have been a great opportunity for him in January he doesn’t hold a grudge against his MLS employer.

“LAFC did not give me facilities to leave, although it is understandable. In the end, they seek the best for themselves and each for himself. I tried and it did not happen, and nothing happens because I am more than happy here,” the former Arsenal star told GQ Mexico magazine.

Vela has emerged as an MLS superstar with LAFC since arriving on a transfer from Spain’s Real Sociedad in 2018.

Last year, Vela scored an MLS-record 34 goals in 31 games, with 15 assists.

