Ex-AGF Adoke arrested by INTERPOL

The International Police (INTERPOL) has detained a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

His arrest is believed to be in connection with the ongoing investigation into Malabu Oil Block (OPL 245).

Adoke was put on the watch-list based on the bench warrant obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former AGF, who was intercepted in Abu Dhabi, was in UAE to see his doctor, it was learnt.

He however told the INTERPOL team that the bench warrant had been vacated by Justice Danlami Senchi.of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court

The Nation reports that INTERPOL and the UAE authorities are awaiting an attestation from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), on the vacation of the arrest warrant.

According to a top source, Adoke, who was in company of an aide, was intercepted in Abu Dhabi, based on a previous warrant of arrest issued by the court.

“The former AGF arrived on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi for a routine medical checkup when he was intercepted by the INTERPOL, who acted on an earlier order of Justice Senchi of the High Court of FCT,” the source said.

“Adoke, however, told the INTERPOL team that the warrant of arrest has been vacated by the same judge. They asked, for the ruling of the court which was later made available.

“The same INTERPOL however insisted that the AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), must issue an attestation that there was such a vacation of the arrest warrant.

“The lawyers to the former AGF, led by D.D. Dodo (SAN), have applied to the AGF for the attestation. Unfortunately, Malami was out of the country. Hopefully by Monday, he will take a decision on the application of Adoke.

“So far, Adoke is still with INTERPOL in UAE. But it is a straightforward case because the arrest warrant was validly canceled by Justice Senchi. It is left to the Federal Government to be truthful with what has actually transpired in the High Court of FCT.

“If politics now beclouds this process, we will wait for the next step by the government.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed charges bordering on alleged mismanagement of $1,616,690,656.78 Malabu Oil cash against Adoke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete and others.