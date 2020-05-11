Ex-Adamawa Senator dies in his sleep

A second republic senator and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) from Adamawa State, Paul Wampana, is dead.

His nephew, Sylvester Ahmadu said Senator Wampana died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday at his Abuja residence.

Born in 1946 at Vimtim under Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa, Wampana served as the Speaker of the defunct Gongola state House of Assembly during the second republic.

Apart from being a senator representing Adamawa North, Wampana was also the Minister of State for Public Health under the Shehu Shagari administration in 1983.

Reacting to the former lawmaker’s death, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri said, “The state is deeply saddened by the loss of a man with a strong political and moral voice who has played a great role in the development of the Peoples Democratic Party and the nation at large.”

The governor also noted that the former Zonal Vice Chairman, North East of the PDP would be remembered for his role in the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Mubi in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

