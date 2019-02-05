EVIL! Jarrell Miller Plans to Beat Anthony Joshua and Take His Mum on a Date

Jarrell Miller is no fan of Anthony Joshua’s, and he made this crystal clear after announcing plans to take his mum on a date after he beats him in their world title fight in New York.

The British heavyweight champion of the world is set to make his long-awaited debut in the US in June against Miller after Dillian Whyte failed to agree on a fee.

Miller, aka Big Baby, confirmed reports that he and the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua have agreed on terms but stated the fight isn’t a certainty.

Speaking to Sirius XM Boxing, the New York slugger said: “It’s not 100 per cent yet, but I’m really looking forward to punching AJ in the goddamn mouth. So we gonna see.

“I was quiet for a little while, I had to take care of some internal stuff. We’re still having out, you know, these errors. But the ‘AJ’ fight is in the grasp and we’re trying to hash out the last couple of details.

“He wants to come to America and I think it’s going to be great for USA boxing, especially for American boxing.”

Miller, who previously compared AJ to “fake boobs and fake butts”, revealed the deal between the two camps is 80 per cent complete and he can’t wait to cause an upset.

“I’ve been waiting for the moment to shock the world. AJ is a real big hype job. And when he fights a real gritty, hungry, mean person like me, it’s going to be a whole different story, man.

“After I beat AJ I’m still gonna take his mum out on a date. So leak that conversation.”

Joshua is currently in training camp preparing for his next fight, despite reports that his April 13 showdown at Wembley Stadium has been cancelled.