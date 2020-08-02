‘Everything Isn’t Political and Your Love For Me Isn’t that’, Tamar Braxton Thanks Her Man for Saving Her Life

Tamar Braxton has taken to social media to not only defend her man but also thank him for saving her life.
Recall that her partner, David Adefeso, made the 911 call that saved the singer’s life after he found her lifeless following a suicide attempt.
The mother of one took to Instagram to shut down trolls who have been calling Adefeso every name in the book and claiming that he is controlling.
Tamar Braxton noted that her Nigerian man was there for her when everyone else wasn’t and has held her hand through out the whole ordeal despite dealing with a bad rep from people.
“Thank you for being my Rock and now my Angel on earth…I love you.
Recall that reports claimed the Braxton family were angry because David Adefeso let it slip that Tamar Braxton was having issues with We TV, during his 911 call.
Well, looks like Tamar isn’t standing for any of that and is taking her man’s side through all of this.
I came here just to say this and then I’m logging off… if you have ever been in recovery or treatment you know that you reflect on a lot of things…so,I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy. But know that people coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. people have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. and you know that through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or “thats that African man😒🤦🏽♀️👀 like I don’t have a mind of my own🙄cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here. Everything isn’t political and your love for me is not that. You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and Logan are priority. Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video… now and then, I couldn’t imagine what life would be like if you weren’t by my side. thank God I’m here and thank God for you ❤️‼️💍