‘Everything Isn’t Political and Your Love For Me Isn’t that’, Tamar Braxton Thanks Her Man for Saving Her Life

Tamar Braxton has taken to social media to not only defend her man but also thank him for saving her life.

Recall that her partner, David Adefeso, made the 911 call that saved the singer’s life after he found her lifeless following a suicide attempt.

The mother of one took to Instagram to shut down trolls who have been calling Adefeso every name in the book and claiming that he is controlling.

Tamar Braxton noted that her Nigerian man was there for her when everyone else wasn’t and has held her hand through out the whole ordeal despite dealing with a bad rep from people.

“Thank you for being my Rock and now my Angel on earth…I love you.

Recall that reports claimed the Braxton family were angry because David Adefeso let it slip that Tamar Braxton was having issues with We TV, during his 911 call.

Well, looks like Tamar isn’t standing for any of that and is taking her man’s side through all of this.

