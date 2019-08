Regina Daniels has shared the first official photos of herself and her husband Prince Ned Nwoko.

The actress shared the adorable photos with three emojis as the caption, and this comes a day after the 18-year-old reminded those critical of her marriage to the 58-year-old politician that she is desperately in love with him.

“I love Prince Ned Nwoko so so much,” she said, and to her critics, she added: Fuck what you all say. Take it or not, I love Prince Ned Nwoko.”

See the photos below: