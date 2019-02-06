Everyone is Talking About Jennifer Lopez’s Upcoming Motown Tribute at Grammys

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez was unveiled as the artist who will be delivering a special performance in honour of Motown’s anniversary, and many people are upset.

The news was first broken by Rap-Up just days before the 61st Grammy Awards go down in Los Angeles. And folks are wondering what’s the rationale behind choosing J-Lo as the person to perform a tribute to Motown–a record label that was home to legendary black acts like The Jackson 5, The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder.

Here’s what folks are saying about this:

The 2019 Grammys will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

