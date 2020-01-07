Everyone is Still Talking About Joaquin Phoenix’s Acceptance Speech

On Sunday night Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor in a motion picture – drama category for his role in Joker, and his acceptance speech got everyone talking.

During his acceptance speech, Phoenix encouraged viewers to help with climate change issues in light of the ongoing bushfires in Australia. “Hopefully, we can be unified and actually make some changes. It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards,” the actor said.

Another speech that earned a top spot on social media, according to THR, was Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue, which became Facebook most talked-about moment of the night on the social media platform. During the expletive-filled speech, the host took shots at Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Epstein and Cats. He also told the nominees to not get political during their acceptance speeches: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and fuck off. OK?”

Ouch.

Another most talked about moment on Facebook was Brad Pitt’s win in the best supporting actor in a motion picture category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. After acknowledging the other contenders in the category, Pitt thanked his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards, get up and thank him profusely,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I know why — he’s an all-star, He’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you.”