‘Everyone is Gangster Online’, BBNaija’s Vee Laughs Off Trolls

Dubbed the Queen of Flames during her time in the Big Brother Naija house, Vee has advised trolls to keep the same energy in real life.

The aspiring musician and former reality TV star known for being blunt, revealed that trolls have been sending DMs full of insults and curses her way and she chooses to believe that it can’t be as a result of a game show that ended over month ago.

Vee Adeyele went on to say that despite their mean words and keypad fierceness, these set of people refuse to maintain the same energy when face to face in real life and the fact that they’re only gangsters online is laughable in itself.

She revealed that this was a general opinion of the situation of things outside the Big Brother Naija house but a particular set of people took the reference personal and went on to comment toxic BS under the thread.

What gives people the confidence to DM other people insults and horrible messages? Is it joblessness? Cos it can’t be about a game show that was done over a month ago? I’m actually intrigued as to WHY this is normalised 😔 — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 3, 2020

The energy is NEVER the same when they see you in real life sha. It’s actually laughable. Everyone is a gangster online apparently. — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 3, 2020

Anyway, back to real life ❤️ — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 3, 2020

Wait. I’m back again real quick. The tweet wasn’t directed at anyone (it was extremely general tbh) but it’s one set of people commenting toxic BS right now. Let’s do the maths 😖

Okay, back to work 🏃🏾‍♀️ — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 3, 2020

