‘Everyone is Gangster Online’, BBNaija’s Vee Laughs Off Trolls

Dubbed the Queen of Flames during her time in the Big Brother Naija house, Vee has advised trolls to keep the same energy in real life.

The aspiring musician and former reality TV star known for being blunt, revealed that trolls have been sending DMs full of insults and curses her way and she chooses to believe that it can’t be as a result of a game show that ended over month ago.

Vee Adeyele went on to say that despite their mean words and keypad fierceness, these set of people refuse to maintain the same energy when face to face in real life and the fact that they’re only gangsters online is laughable in itself.

She revealed that this was a general opinion of the situation of things outside the Big Brother Naija house but a particular set of people took the reference personal and went on to comment toxic BS under the thread.

