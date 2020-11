Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About Guccie Mane X Jeezy Verzuz Battle

Last night, Gucci Mane and Jeezy squared off each other at the much-talked-about Verzuz battle.

The duo have been embroiled in a mild beef, and with that building, folks expected some drama that their sing-off. And they have fans drama with their music.

And everyone can’t stop talking about their performance; the commentary proved last night was on one of the biggest hip-hop moments in 2020.

See some of the reactions to the Gucci Mane and Jeezy battle:

Gucci: my outfit cost 10 bands

Jeezy: pic.twitter.com/dLsBpigdHo — LLOYD🤫 (@unosavagee) November 20, 2020

Gucci: Put that nigga ass in the dirt.

Jeezy: ima tell you what.

Gucci: Smoking on Pookie loc tonight

Jeezy: IMA TELL YOU WHAT

Gucci: Send some more, ima send em back the same way.. IN A BOX BACK TO YOU

Jeezy: IMA TELL YOU WHAT.

Gucci: FREE KILL… FREE KILL 😂🤣 — Soleil 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@Its_Soleill) November 20, 2020

Gucci Mane disses Jeezy’s dead homie after performing “Truth” 😮 pic.twitter.com/m4CzdtQ8a6 — Osama Bin Guapo 🕊️ (@iam_saucestain) November 20, 2020

Jeezy everytime Gucci got disrespectful 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Nq6rjRHrQ — 🥷🏾 (@go0nrich) November 20, 2020

