Everton’s Calvert-Lewin wins Premier League Player of the Month Award

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been named the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for September.

The Sheffield-born striker scored a total of five goals in three matches for Everton last month, including a first Premier League hat-trick.

An impressive form in the opening games of the 2020/21 season earned the 23-year-old the award, becoming the first Everton player to claim the prize since Romelu Lukaku in March 2017.

The 23-year-old continued his rich vein of form by netting the opener as England beat Wales 3-0 in an international friendly on Thursday.

Reacting to the achievement on Twitter, he said, “A great start to the season. Thank you to my teammates and the people that voted.”

Calvert-Lewin also earned the praise of his Everton manager Ancelotti, who also bagged the EA Sports Manager of the Month.

“Dominic had a fantastic month,” said the Italian. “He deserved to be the player of the month. He is young but he has had a lot of improvement.

“This last month, he has been really focused in the box and this is the reason he scored a lot of goals.

“He came back [in pre-season] with motivation. For a young player, this is the most important, the target you put on yourself.

“He has worked a lot to improve, to be more focused in the box and more clinical.

“Calvert-Lewin, with his ability and quality, can [also] help players like Richarlison and James.

“He is a complete striker.”

