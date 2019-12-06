Everton fire manager Marco Silva

Everton on Thursday sacked manager Marco Silva after 18 months, with the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone after their Merseyside derby humiliation.

Wednesday’s 5-2 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield was their ninth reverse of the season and leaves them 18th in the Premier League after three successive losses.

The Toffees are now searching for their fourth permanent boss since Roberto Martinez was sacked in May 2016.

Former Everton manager David Moyes has been considered as a potential interim successor, but the suggestion has sparked a largely negative reaction from supporters and it remains to be seen what majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri does.

Meanwhile, former Scotland striker and club legend, Duncan Ferguson, has been put in charge of first team duties for the time being.