Everton fans toast Iwobi after huge Brighton win

Everton fans have lauded Alex Iwobi following his massive impact in their 4-2 win against Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League.

The Toffees returned to the top of the Premier League table with a fourth victory from four league games in their best start to any campaign in over 100 years.

Iwobi who has not had much game time this term and previously came in for criticism from some fans, proved his critics wrong on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was impressive in the League Cup win over Fleetwood, claiming a goal and an assist, and was given the chance to impress after replacing the injured Richarlison in the first half.

Iwobi seized the opportunity particularly in the second half, and was a constant thorn in Brighton’s side and a creative outlet for Carlo Ancelotti side.

His standout moments on the day were the assist for Everton’s third goal, delivering a great ball to the back post for James Rodriguez to finish, and his role in the build-up for the Toffees’ fourth.

And following his impressive display, some of the Meyserside club fan took to their Twitter handles to hail the Nigerian.

County Road Bobblers (@CBobblers1878) stated: “Doucoure and Yerry Mina fantastic today. Pleasure to watch James Rodriguez so wish we were in the ground. Tom Davies very effective to, good on him. Iwobi very intelligent in that final third and played well. Tricky with injuries but we done the business.”

According to Alan Gibbons (@alan_gibbons): “Mina & Iwobi worth mentions today….Iwobi took time but came in to the game well. Mina was superb imo.”

In his reaction Gaz (@KinseyEFC) pointed out: “The pass into Doucoure from Iwobi for the 4th was something else!”

AyAyKay (@25Axel25) said: “Iwobi with an AMAZING pass to Doucouré. What a game for him.”

Darren (@Darren1878nsno): “Moan about Alex iwobi all you want that’s 2 time today we have scored because of moments of brilliance from him.”

Angry Allan (@AngryAllan6: “Gotta be Mina or James for MOTM. Coleman done great whilst he was on and Iwobi’s had his best game here.”

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be hoping for more of same when Iwobi files out for Nigeria in this month’s friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

