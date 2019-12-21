Everton announce Ancelotti

Everton have appointed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, succeeds Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the Goodison Park club on 6 December.

A three-time Champions League-winning coach, the Italian returns to English football eight and a half years after he was sacked by Chelsea.

“There’s a clear vision from the owner to deliver success,” he said.

Duncan Ferguson, Everton’s caretaker manager during their search for Silva’s successor, will remain at the club as part of Ancelotti’s backroom team.

Ancelotti was at Goodison Park for the Arsenal match which ended 0-0, and will officially take over on Sunday.

The 60-year-old’s first match in charge will be the home game against Burnley on 26 December.

“This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fanbase,” added former AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain boss Ancelotti.

“There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager.

“I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the club to help make that vision a reality.”

Ancelotti has won 15 major trophies during his career and is one of only three managers to win three European Cups/Champions Leagues – along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.