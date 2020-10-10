“Even Jesus Was Crucified”- Burna Boy to #EndSARS Protesters Who Banned His Music

Burna Boy has reacted to the passionate video of Nigerians at an #EndSARS protest in Lagos, who refused to listen to his music.

The singer has been at crosshairs with Nigerians after he dismissed the youths as “cowards”. And following the campaign to protest police brutality, the singer caught a lot of flak after he didn’t show up join the youth he had dismissed, who bravely took to the streets.

Which was why many people refused to listen to his music at a protest venue in Lagos. “No play Burna Boy here,” some protesters could be heard saying. “He is cancelled!”

And reacting to the video, the singer said, “Even Jesus was crucified.”

Even JESUS was crucified. https://t.co/1bkthZBGiF — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has announced his Protect Project, a foundation that will help battling unfair profiling by the police.

See his posts:

My #EndSARS billboards have gone up all over Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Fcw1sbZSTY — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) October 10, 2020

