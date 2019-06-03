‘Even Jesus Criticised King Herod’ – Omokri Attacks Kumuyi over Buhari Statement

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has cautioned the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, over his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders.

Pastor Kumuyi stirred outrage Sunday when he urged Christians not to attack the President of the country and political leaders through any means because real Christians must obey constituted authorities and shun violence.

However, Omokri, a fierce Buhari critic, disagreed with the clergyman in a statement on his Twitter page.

According to him, even Jesus Christ criticised King Herod who was a political leader.

He wrote: “Dear Pastor Kumuyi,

I PRAISE @MBuhari if he does right. I DEFEND him if he is WRONGLY ATTACKED.

I CONSTRUCTIVELY CORRECT him when he is wrong.

Jesus CRITICIZED King Herod (Luke 13:32). Paul CORRECTED Peter (Galatians 2:11). They are my example.”

Dear Pastor Kumuyi, I PRAISE @MBuhari if he does right. I DEFEND him if he is WRONGLY ATTACKED. I CONSTRUCTIVELY CORRECT him when he is wrong. Jesus CRITICIZED King Herod (Luke 13:32). Paul CORRECTED Peter (Galatians 2:11). They are my example #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/Ny1rUb4Rwu — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 3, 2019