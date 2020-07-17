Evelyn Lozada Breaks Down in Tears After Chad Johnson’s ‘Three Seconds’ Tweet

Evelyn Lozada broke down in tears on social media after her former fiance, Chad Johnson chucked down his physical abuse of her to ‘the three seconds of his life that cost him everything’.

The Basketball Wives star took to IG TV to note that the domestic violent incident she shared lasted more than three seconds and was definitely not the first time.

This was in response to Johnson’s tweet earlier, where a fan has asked him how he maintains a positive disposition all the time and never gets angry.

In response, Chad Johnson has recalled the very public domestic violence incident with former fiance, stating that he lost his temper for just three seconds and that cost him a lifetime’s worth of work.

The flippant statement didn’t bode well with Lozada who shared pictures of her bruised face, stating that the injuries took more than three seconds to inflict.

She the took to her Instagram page where she broke down in tears, noting that such comments are triggers of the awful experience especially when people come at her, saying she made a man lose job and life’s work due to one mistake.

Evelyn Lozada went on to say that if Chad Johnson wanted to speak on what happened, he should speak the truth and nothing else. The actress notes that she was a abused multiple times in the course of their relationship and it definitely wasn’t a three-seconds experience.

