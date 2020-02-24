Eva Mendes Says the Fashion Industry is Less “Archaic” Now

Eva Mendes has said that the fashion industry is less archaic as it had been in the past.

According to THR, the actress spoke about this at a women’s summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she shared why it was important to her to have plus sizes in her fashion collections with New York and Company, calling it an “obvious” choice.

“I’ve always thought the fashion industry was a bit archaic in that way. I never understood why there was really only one form of beauty, and I’m just so excited that my girls are going to grow up in a world where they get to see so much more diversity,” said Mendes. “My two little girls are already these two self-empowered little women. I’m just like, ‘Oh my Gosh. I just need to get out of their way.'”

Mendes recalled how 20 years ago, “there were actually makeup artists that didn’t even know how to do my makeup,” because foundation wasn’t readily available in her shade. “We’ve come such a long way.” (In part due to brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty which famously offers 50 shades).

She drops fashion collections every six weeks, which has helped her develop her business savvy and social media skills. “I do not like posting things for Instagram. It’s kind of stressful for me. I don’t enjoy it but I love connecting to women,” she revealed.