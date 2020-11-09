Eva Longoria Dragged for Filth for Erasing the Efforts of Black Women in the US Elections

Eva Longoria is catching a lot of flak for the comments she made in which she dissmissed the efforts of Black women in the US Presidential election.

The actress sat down for an interview with MSNBC, in which she talked about the efforts of women of colour in making sure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected to officer. She said: “I mean you saw what Black women did in Georgia but Latinas are the REAL heroines of all of this.”

And many people have a problem with that, plus the claim is factually wrong.

See the reactions:

, ,

