Eva Longoria Dragged for Filth for Erasing the Efforts of Black Women in the US Elections

Eva Longoria is catching a lot of flak for the comments she made in which she dissmissed the efforts of Black women in the US Presidential election.

The actress sat down for an interview with MSNBC, in which she talked about the efforts of women of colour in making sure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected to officer. She said: “I mean you saw what Black women did in Georgia but Latinas are the REAL heroines of all of this.”

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

And many people have a problem with that, plus the claim is factually wrong.

See the reactions:

Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez 🤝 contributing to the anti-Black and diminishing of Black women’s cultural and political work — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) November 9, 2020

This is not okay @EvaLongoria.

-saying Black and Latina women as if they are 2 separate categories is erasure of Afrolatinas

-saying yeah Black Women did a lot BUT Latinas are the REAL heroes is both wrong and foul.

And a lot of our folks went for 45. We need to deal with that https://t.co/yUklPPvWbR — Daniel José Older he/him (@djolder) November 9, 2020

Eva Longoria channeling Gina Rodriguez’s anti-blackness on MSNBC is not something I was expecting to see today… pic.twitter.com/3MgvZo1ibk — December’s Very Own Sagitterrorist 😇 (@MsElleAyeGee) November 9, 2020

Eva Longoria just embodied one of the many barriers in the way of WOC unity – the desire to bring attention away from and size up the efforts of Black women. A core of antiblackness is the sense that Black women are underserving – even a little attention, is "too much." — Sierra (@sierrasviews) November 9, 2020

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: “Black women who are often too often overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.” Eva Longoria: pic.twitter.com/z1Y7hTdgil — The94percent (@the94percent) November 9, 2020

Hey, @EvaLongoria, Latina to Latina – sis, no. We need to let our Black sisters have the nice things they earn. We don’t need to step in front of them to validate our own contributions. Please reflect on the feedback you’re getting and apologize.pic.twitter.com/vejme2ZmUa — Tae Phoenix (@TaePhoenix) November 9, 2020

Not Eva Longoria saying yeah Black women voted, but Latina women are the “real heroes” of this election. Sis not only do the numbers disagree, but you didn’t have to say anything about Black women PERIODT. Ole raggedy ass pic.twitter.com/mCdFRtgD7s — it’s WHITNEY bitch 🎃 (@lifeWHITme) November 9, 2020

Fuck Eva Longoria. Fuck Dascha Polanco. Fuck Gina Rodriguez. Fuck all Latines who shit on Black people, especially Black womxn in an attempt to prop up and center Latine people. And they conveniently NEVER have anything to say to uplift Afro-Latine people. I'm so tired of this — AshBehind the Lens📸 (@Hey_AshB) November 9, 2020

Look at the “feminist” @EvaLongoria try to erase what Black Women JUST DID for America and we are only a few days in… your attempt to reduce us will only strengthen us.

You owe us EVERYTHING @EvaLongoria. Keep your upcoming apology too. https://t.co/sAgrxM2NAz — Extension of Nia Long (@ScottieBeam) November 9, 2020

