Eva Longoria Denies Dismissing Black Women, Says She was Targeting Latina Men

Eva Longoria has taken to her Twitter to deny dismissing Black women.

In case you missed how it all started: the Desperate Housewives actress sat down for an interview with MSNBC, in which she talked about the efforts of women of colour in making sure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected to officer.

She said: “I mean you saw what Black women did in Georgia but Latinas are the REAL heroines of all of this.”

Many people had a problem with that and called her out. See it here.

Well, she has said she didn’t mean to target Black women: “I was comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power.”

About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women absolutely should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way! I was com — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power. Together we are — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

Unstoppable!!! Black women turned out 90% for Biden. I as a Latina, aspire to be as engaged as effective as they are! — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

But folks don’t buy it.

See some of the reactions:

Moreover, the stats show that 90% of black women voted for Biden compared to 70% of Latinas. So not only was your “real heroines” claim anti-black, it was also ahistorical. — Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) November 9, 2020

You knew exactly what you were doing & you said what you said. You tried to confine what black women did for this election strictly to Georgia and then called Latina’s the “real” heroines. Which statistics show that’s a lie. — Alissa Ashley (@AlissaAshley) November 9, 2020

There’s so much anti-blackness in the Latin community & whenever they get called out for it they back pedal & it’s tired. Some of them (I won’t generalize) cannot stand to see black women get shine & it’s sick — Alissa Ashley (@AlissaAshley) November 9, 2020

That's not what you said earlier… pic.twitter.com/81k98OjCEJ — Omarosas Cracked Heels (@LucyLala80) November 9, 2020

