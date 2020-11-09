Eva Longoria Denies Dismissing Black Women, Says She was Targeting Latina Men

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Eva Longoria Denies Dismissing Black Women, Says She was Targeting Latina Men

Eva Longoria has taken to her Twitter to deny dismissing Black women.

In case you missed how it all started: the Desperate Housewives actress sat down for an interview with MSNBC, in which she talked about the efforts of women of colour in making sure that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected to officer.

She said: “I mean you saw what Black women did in Georgia but Latinas are the REAL heroines of all of this.”

Many people had a problem with that and called her out. See it here.

Well, she has said she didn’t mean to target Black women: “I was comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power.”

And she said a lot more.

But folks don’t buy it.

See some of the reactions:

Related Posts

Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G Inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

November 9, 2020

Rapper, Vector Reportedly Expecting His Second Child

November 9, 2020

Erica Nlewedim Encourages Fans to Vote for Kiddwaya: “It Fits His Brand Better”

November 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply