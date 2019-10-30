European Film Awards: Check Out the Nominees

THR is reporting that Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, Sameh Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire and Niclas Bendixen’s Ditte & Louise are the three candidates for best European comedy at this year’s European Film Awards.

Per the outlet: this year’s edition of the awards ceremony will be held in Berlin on Dec. 7. And it comes amid all the fanfare surrounding the success of The Favourite, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. The film got a whopping 10 Oscar nominations an also landed a best actress statue for Olivia Colman.

The report continues:

Colman plays an ailing Queen Anne whose seat of power in 18th century England is the object of two cousins’ ambitions, played by Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. It opened in the U.S. through Fox Searchlight on Nov. 23 last year and earned over $34 million domestically. Zoabi’s Tel Aviv on Fire played in both Venice and Toronto last year and is Luxembourg’s candidate for the International Oscar. The film plays the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for comedy as it follows a 30-something Palestinian slacker who gets a job writing for a cheesy soap opera. Cohen Media released the film in the U.S. Danish production Ditte & Louise, based on a popular local TV series, is director Bendixen’s debut feature about two misfit middle-aged women yearning for a career in theater.