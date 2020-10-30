Europa League: Spurs stunned; Arsenal, Milan cruise

Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a shock 1-0 Europa League defeat at Royal Antwerp on Thursday, while Serie A leaders AC Milan and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal eased to straightforward wins.

Spurs failed to create a single chance of note in a lifeless display, with Gareth Bale, who rejoined the club on loan from Real Madrid in the close-season, lasting less than an hour before being substituted.

Mourinho, who made four subs at the interval including removing the out-of-favour Dele Alli, suggested he would not give his fringe players many chances in the future.

“I would like to make 11 (changes). I didn’t make five as I was afraid of a long 45 minutes,” said the Portuguese coach after Spurs’ first away loss since July.

The surprise win takes Antwerp to the top of the early Group J table after their opening 2-1 victory at Ludogorets last week.

Milan made it two wins from two in Group H with a 3-0 success over Sparta, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a first-half penalty.

Goals from Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao and on-loan Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot saw Milan extend their unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions.

Stefano Pioli’s side sit two points clear of Lille at the top of the group, after the French outfit fought back from two goals down to grab a 2-2 home draw with Celtic.

Arsenal overcame Dundalk 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of goals from Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe.

In-form Napoli bounced back from their shock opening loss to AZ Alkmaar with a 1-0 win over LaLiga leaders Real Sociedad in Group F.

Jamie Vardy netted a spot-kick as Leicester City made it back-to-back victories in Group G with a 2-1 win at AEK Athens, while Paco Alcacer scored a late double as Villarreal saw off Qarabag 3-1 in Group I.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers made it two straight wins in Group D by edging out Lech Poznan 1-0, but Benfica are top of the early table after beating Standard Liege 3-0.

